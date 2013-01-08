BRIEF-Hinduja Global Solutions says Vallance, CEO for HGS in UK & Europe, to step down
* Says announces leadership change for its UK and Europe business.
BANGALORE, Jan 08The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35200 ICS-102(B22mm) 27100 ICS-103(23mm) 29700 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 32600 ICS-105(26mm) UNQ ICS-105CS(26mm) ICS-105(27mm) 33000 ICS-105CS(27mm) ICS-105MMA(27) ICS-105PHR(28) 33600 ICS-105(28mm) 32800 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33400 ICS-105(29mm) 33200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 33600 ICS-105(30mm) 33400 ICS-105(31mm) 34000 ICS-106(32mm) 35000 ICS-107(34mm) 45000
MUMBAI, June 2 India's market regulator has set up a committee to help improve corporate governance of listed companies, it said on Friday, in the light of recent high-profile corporate tussles.