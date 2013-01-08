January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BPCE

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp

Reoffer price 99.96

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2024

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.889

Spread 118 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

