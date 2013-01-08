BRIEF-J.P. Morgan asset management appoints Joanna Gallegos head of U.S. ETFs
* J.P. Morgan asset management appoints Joanna Gallegos head of U.S. Etfs
January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BPCE
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Maturity Date January 16, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp
Reoffer price 99.96
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 16, 2024
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 98.889
Spread 118 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date January 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Data supplied by International Insider.
