BRIEF-J.P. Morgan asset management appoints Joanna Gallegos head of U.S. ETFs
January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower WGZ Bank AG WestDeutsche Genossenschafts
Zentralbank
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date January 10, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 100.07
Payment Date January 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000WGZ7C37
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Talks between RBS CEO Ross McEwan and RBoS shareholder action group ended on Friday without a deal- Sky News, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2rstIkz