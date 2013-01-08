BRIEF-J.P. Morgan asset management appoints Joanna Gallegos head of U.S. ETFs
* J.P. Morgan asset management appoints Joanna Gallegos head of U.S. Etfs
January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BPE Financiaciones SA
Guarantor Banco Popular Espanol SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date July 17, 2015
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.729
Payment Date January 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Banco Popular, Santander GBM
& UBS
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
* Talks between RBS CEO Ross McEwan and RBoS shareholder action group ended on Friday without a deal- Sky News, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2rstIkz