European stocks enthusiasm curbed by disappointing US jobs data - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower GE Capital European Funding
Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2018
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.913
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS0874839086
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2023
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.311
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS0874840845
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date January 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & IMI
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undislosed
Denoms (K) 1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. Treasury yields added to their earlier drop on Friday as a smaller-than-forecast increase in domestic payrolls growth in May raised doubts about an acceleration in wage inflation and intensified investors' appetite for bonds.