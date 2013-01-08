BRIEF-J.P. Morgan asset management appoints Joanna Gallegos head of U.S. ETFs
* J.P. Morgan asset management appoints Joanna Gallegos head of U.S. Etfs
January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.273
Reoffer price 99.273
Payment Date January 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CITI, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1RET49
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* J.P. Morgan asset management appoints Joanna Gallegos head of U.S. Etfs
* Talks between RBS CEO Ross McEwan and RBoS shareholder action group ended on Friday without a deal- Sky News, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2rstIkz