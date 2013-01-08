European stocks enthusiasm curbed by disappointing US jobs data - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date January 15, 2015
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 100.343
Reoffer price 99.99
Payment Date January 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN XS0875153891
NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. Treasury yields added to their earlier drop on Friday as a smaller-than-forecast increase in domestic payrolls growth in May raised doubts about an acceleration in wage inflation and intensified investors' appetite for bonds.