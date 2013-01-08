European stocks enthusiasm curbed by disappointing US jobs data - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
January 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Telefonica Emisiones, S.A.U
Guarantor Telefonica S.A
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 23, 2023
Coupon 3.987 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 230 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 250 bp
Over the 1.54= pct September 2022
DBR
Payment Date January 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Caixa Bank, GSI,Mizuho, Santander
GBM & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN
Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. Treasury yields added to their earlier drop on Friday as a smaller-than-forecast increase in domestic payrolls growth in May raised doubts about an acceleration in wage inflation and intensified investors' appetite for bonds.