European stocks enthusiasm curbed by disappointing US jobs data - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Prudential plc
Issue Amount $700 million
Maturity Date Perpetual bond
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CITI, HSBC
& Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. Treasury yields added to their earlier drop on Friday as a smaller-than-forecast increase in domestic payrolls growth in May raised doubts about an acceleration in wage inflation and intensified investors' appetite for bonds.