Jan 8 CyrusOne Inc, owned by telecom services company Cincinnati Bell Inc (CBB.N), said it expects its initial public offering of 16.5 million shares to be priced between $16 and $18 each.

CyrusOne now expects the IPO, including the underwriters option, to raise upto $341.6 million. (r.reuters.com/huz94t)

Cincinnati Bell shares were down 9 percent at $5.03 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday afternoon.

"This (range) represents a conservative pricing," Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan said in a note.

"Cincinnati Bell continues to remain our favorite short-term name, and we would be buyers on any weakness over the next week based on this pricing range."

The data center operator had initially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $300 million and said it intends to structure itself as a real estate investment trust. [ID:nL4E8J85ET]

CyrusOne, which contributes close to 15 percent of Cincinnati Bell's total revenue, has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CONE."

Upon completion of the offering, Cincinnati Bell will own about 71.6 percent of CyrusOne.

Morgan Stanley and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint-bookrunners for the offering.

