* Indian benchmark federal bonds likely to consolidate around current levels ahead of key inflation data on Monday. * December inflation number will be key to cementing rate cut hopes of Jan 29. * The 10-year yield last closed at 7.91 percent, with net fall in yields over last 12 sessions at 24 bps. * Outlook remains bullish for bonds on limited debt sale, rate cut hopes and new year buying by foreigners. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)