* Bank of America Merrill Lynch expects money markets to remain in deficit until March, with repo borrowings likely in 700 billion to 1 trillion rupees band in the March quarter. * The forecast assumes the RBI will allow $3.9 billion of FX forwards falling due in January-February to mature. * BofA Merrill says RBI will want cash in deficit as long as inflation remains relatively high. * The investment bank has a pay recommendation on India 2-year offshore OIS at 7.24 pct targeting a move to 7.50 pct with a stop below 7.03 pct. * Rate cuts likely to be staggered at 25 bps each in Jan, March and April policies, says note. * RBI likely to continue OMOs with another 400 billion rupees of buying likely, says note. * The bank says have factored in additional 500 billion rupees of additional borrowing based on 5.9 pct fiscal deficit expectation. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)