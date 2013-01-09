* Bank of America Merrill Lynch expects money markets to remain
in deficit until March, with repo borrowings likely in 700
billion to 1 trillion rupees band in the March quarter.
* The forecast assumes the RBI will allow $3.9 billion of FX
forwards falling due in January-February to mature.
* BofA Merrill says RBI will want cash in deficit as long as
inflation remains relatively high.
* The investment bank has a pay recommendation on India 2-year
offshore OIS at 7.24 pct targeting a move to 7.50 pct with a
stop below 7.03 pct.
* Rate cuts likely to be staggered at 25 bps each in Jan, March
and April policies, says note.
* RBI likely to continue OMOs with another 400 billion rupees of
buying likely, says note.
* The bank says have factored in additional 500 billion rupees
of additional borrowing based on 5.9 pct fiscal deficit
expectation.
