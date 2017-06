* India's benchmark bond yields will likely trade in 7.90-7.93 percent band in the session ahead of December inflation data on Monday. Yield currently flat at 7.91 percent. * Market expecting December inflation around 7-7.5 percent with any positive surprise likely to build in some hopes for a 50 basis points (bps) cut on Jan. 29. * Broader outlook remains bond bullish on limited debt sale in the March quarter, rate cut hopes and new year buying by foreigners. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)