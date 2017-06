* USD/INR edges marginally lower to 54.96/97 versus Tuesday's close of 54.99/55.00 on the back of mild gains in regional and domestic sharemarkets. * Traders however say macroeconomic concerns would continue to occupy centrestage after Fitch's renewed ratings downgrade warning on Tuesday. * Traders expect the pair to move in a 54.85 to 55.05 range initially in the session. * Benchmark index trading up 0.3 percent while broader Nifty trading up 0.2 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)