* USD/INR trades lower at 54.88/89 versus previous close of 54.99/55.00 as dollar demand from oil firms gets offset by some corporate dollar sales. * Traders say a large petrochemical company sold dollars in the market, pushing the pair slightly lower but the flows were not too large to help sustain the downside. * The pair has so far moved in a tight range of 54.85 to 55.0750 but traders expect it to move higher on the back of oil demand later in the session. * Shares currently trading largely flat. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)