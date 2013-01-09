* Indian overnight cash rates little changed at 8.05/8.10 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent. * Investors say demand for cash fairly stable in the second week of the reporting fortnight. * Deficit, however, remains above the central bank's comfort zone. Banks borrow 825.25 billion rupees from the central bank through its repo window as compared with 808.65 billion rupees on Tuesday. Traders call the deficit "manageable". * Indian oil companies received on Jan. 3 a first tranche of 100 billion rupees as part of a cash subsidy payout for the April-September period, with two additional tranches due on Jan.10 and Jan. 17. * Traders are hopeful the central bank will continue open market operations to buy bonds if liquidity tightens sharply again. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)