* Indian overnight cash rates little changed at
8.05/8.10 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.10
percent.
* Investors say demand for cash fairly stable in the second week
of the reporting fortnight.
* Deficit, however, remains above the central bank's comfort
zone. Banks borrow 825.25 billion rupees from the central bank
through its repo window as compared with 808.65 billion rupees
on Tuesday. Traders call the deficit "manageable".
* Indian oil companies received on Jan. 3 a first tranche of 100
billion rupees as part of a cash subsidy payout for the
April-September period, with two additional tranches due on
Jan.10 and Jan. 17.
* Traders are hopeful the central bank will continue open market
operations to buy bonds if liquidity tightens sharply again.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)