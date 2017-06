* India's 1-year OIS rate drops 1 bp to 7.56 percent and the 5-year rate also 1 bp lower at 7.17 percent. * Repo bids at 825.25 billion rupees on Wednesday, below the 1 trillion rupee mark seen in end-December. * A.K. Capital says liquidity stress to moderate, hover between 700-900 billion rupees for rest of January, given government spending, likely revenue receipts on divestment proceeds and absence of auctions. * Dealers say December headline inflation likely to give direction to rates, with any headline reading below 7.20 percent resulting in receivings. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)