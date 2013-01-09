* India's 2012/13 fuel demand growth seen at 5.2 pct vs
previously estimated 6.1 pct
* Diesel use seen growing at 8.3 pct yr/yr, gasoline at 5.5
pct
NEW DELHI Jan 9 India cut its forecast for fuel
demand in the current fiscal year by nearly 1 percent to 155.6
million tonnes, government data showed, due to a slowdown in
economic activity.
The economy, which grew at 6.5 percent in the year ended
March 2012, is expected to grow 5.7 percent to 5.9 percent this
fiscal year, the slowest since 2002/03.
Local fuel sales -- a proxy for oil demand in India -- are
now expected to grow at 5.2 compared with 5 percent in the
previous fiscal year, when India consumed 148.13 million tonnes
of fuel, according to data released by the Petroleum Planning
and Analysis Cell (PPAC), a unit of the oil ministry.
PPAC had earlier projected India would consume 157.07
million tonnes of refined oil products this fiscal year, a
growth of 6.1 percent over 2011/12.
PPAC has halved its projection for growth in demand of
liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in this fiscal year to 5.6 percent
as the use of the fuel has decreased after India capped sale of
subsidised cooking gas cylinders at six per household.
Diesel accounts for over 40 percent of refined fuel
consumption in India and according to the latest PPAC estimate,
demand for the fuel is set to rise 8.3 percent compared with a
previous projection of 5.9 percent as it is considerably cheaper
than petrol.
India, which imports more than 80 percent of its fuel needs,
liberalised petrol prices in June 2010 but continues to regulate
diesel prices to protect the poor.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh recently said India must
gradually bring local fuel prices in line with global prices. He
also called for creating public awareness on the need for
curbing energy subsidies.
Following is the table of India's revised estimates of
demand for petroleum products in the current fiscal year ending
March 2013. Volumes are in million tonnes.
Products Volume Revised Growth %
----------------------------------------------------
Liquefied Petroleum Gas 16.22 5.6
Kerosene 7.45 -9.5
Diesel 70.11 8.3
Gasoline 15.82 5.5
Naphtha 11.95 7.6
Jet Fuel 5.14 -7.2
Fuel Oil 7.53 -18.4
Bitumen 4.88 5.4
--------------------------------------------------
*All 155.64 5.2
--------------------------------------------------
NOTE: * Total may not tally as all items are not included in
the table and numbers are rounded off. Growth figures are
calculated over provisional data for 2011/12.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Miral Fahmy)