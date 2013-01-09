* The BSE index is up 0.16 percent while the NSE index is up 0.02 percent. * Shares largely flat after a strong rally on the "fiscal cliff" deal and foreign inflows. It rose 1.8 percent last week. * Traders await the start of the earnings season with Infosys results due on Friday. * Tata Consultancy Services is down 1.94 percent while Infosys is down 0.6 percent. * The Dec quarter is a seasonally weak quarter for technology companies, and analysts are waiting for management comments on customers, and any changes in employee hiring targets, Deutsche Bank said in a note. * Bajaj Auto shares fall 1.23 percent while Hero MotoCorp is down 1.25 percent, after an auto body cuts FY13 motorcycle sales growth forecast to 3-5 percent from 5-7 percent earlier. * Tata Motors Ltd shares are up 4.4 percent, after Credit Suisse and CLSA upgraded their ratings on the stock, citing expectations of improving sales.