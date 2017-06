* India's benchmark bond yield is down 1 basis point at 7.90 percent, having traded in a 7.89-7.91 percent band. * "Yields can fall another 10 basis points in the run-up to the January policy," says Mahendra Jajoo, head of fixed income at Pramerica Mutual Fund in Mumbai. * Jajoo says the bond yield curve will steepen if the Reserve Bank of India cuts rates by 25 bps at its policy review with short-end adjusting. *Long-end rates will remain stable unless the RBI indicates further cuts, he adds. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)