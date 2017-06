* Credit Agricole recommends selling 1-yr USD/INR NDF with a target of 53.14, an entry level of 58.26 and a stop-loss at 60.82. * The investment bank says the rupee has already priced in fundamental weaknesses such as the current account and fiscal deficits. * Credit Agricole adds the rupee is undervalued, after lagging other Asian currencies in REER terms over the past few years. * The rupee stands to benefit from a likely RBI rate cut, continued structural reforms and a potential turnaround in fundamentals, as well as a global risk-on environment, Credit Agricole says. * The rupee was trading at 54.81/82 versus its Tuesday close of 54.99/55.00. (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com / rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)