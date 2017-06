* USD/INR continues to trade weak at 54.86/87 versus its previous close of 54.99/55.00 as dollar sales by custodian banks and some inflows with a large corporate helps offset the demand from oil firms. * Traders say dollar demand from oil firms strong enough to avert any further fall. * Pair has remained in 54.70 to 55.0750 so far in the session. Seen closing around 55.00 levels, traders say. * Some traders say some external commercial borrowing-related flows also seen in the market. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)