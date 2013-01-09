January 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date October 14, 2022
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 103.612
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Notes The issue size will total 4.5 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0832628423
