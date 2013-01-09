January 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 16, 2020
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 7bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 7bp
Payment Date January 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, Credit Suisse & HSBC
Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
