Jan 09Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Zhong Xiang MNK Steel Cargo 05/01 05/01 12/01 nil 4,230 nil 8,952 2) DAI DUONG JMB Steel Cargo 08/01 08/01 11/01 nil 782 nil 4,361 3) FENGHAI 10 JMB CRUDE 31/12 31/12 09/01 nil 15,000 nil COMP 4) GOURNIATI SHAAN CHICK PEAS 08/01 08/01 17/01 nil 3,483 nil 22,236 5) IKAN JEBUH SHAAN CHICK PEAS 25/12 25/12 09/01 nil 30,800 nil COMP 6) Montecristo Wilhelmsen Steel pipes 06/01 06/01 12/01 8,375 nil nil 9,625 7) Densa Wilhelmsen Steel 07/01 07/01 09/01 6,532 nil nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Liberty Cargoways Static Cargo nil 1,239 nil 05/01 --- 2) Prosperous GAC Chick Peas nil 27,943 nil 06/01 --- 3) Arundel Samsara Steel Cargo nil 22,168 nil 07/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Garnet NYK Mach/Static nil 1,795 nil 09/01 2) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 81 10/01 3) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 150 11/01 4) San Marino Parekh HR/CR Coils nil 23,540 nil 11/01 5) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement BGS nil 2,103 nil 11/01 6) Sam Panther Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 30,000 nil 11/01 7) Oceanic Interocean palm oil nil 2,000 nil 13/01 8) Dongbu Atlantic Base Oil nil 4,000 nil 13/01 9) Romanos Admiral Rock Phos nil 40,000 nil 13/01 10) Baghdad-VI Unimarine CNTR nil nil 10 13/01 11) Genco Marco ChickPeas nil 16,962 nil 14/01 12) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips nil 8,500 nil 15/01 13) Pintail Shaan YPeas/lentils nil 13800/11000nil 16/01 14) Dynamic M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips nil 7,000 nil 16/01 15) Delphinus NYK Mach/Static nil 850 nil 20/01 16) Saudi Abha Orient Steel/CNTR nil 600/39 nil 20/01 17) Dignity Ace Mitsui Units 1,600 nil nil 24/01 18) Jasper 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/01 19) Southern 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 4 nil 27/01 20) Saudi Hofuf Orient Grn/CNTR 5000/150 600/39 nil 28/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL