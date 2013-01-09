Jan 09Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessles 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Zhong Xiang MNK Steel Cargo 05/01 05/01 12/01 nil 4,230 nil 8,952
2) DAI DUONG JMB Steel Cargo 08/01 08/01 11/01 nil 782 nil 4,361
3) FENGHAI 10 JMB CRUDE 31/12 31/12 09/01 nil 15,000 nil COMP
4) GOURNIATI SHAAN CHICK PEAS 08/01 08/01 17/01 nil 3,483 nil 22,236
5) IKAN JEBUH SHAAN CHICK PEAS 25/12 25/12 09/01 nil 30,800 nil COMP
6) Montecristo Wilhelmsen Steel pipes 06/01 06/01 12/01 8,375 nil nil 9,625
7) Densa Wilhelmsen Steel 07/01 07/01 09/01 6,532 nil nil COMP
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Liberty Cargoways Static Cargo nil 1,239 nil 05/01 ---
2) Prosperous GAC Chick Peas nil 27,943 nil 06/01 ---
3) Arundel Samsara Steel Cargo nil 22,168 nil 07/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Garnet NYK Mach/Static nil 1,795 nil 09/01
2) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 81 10/01
3) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 150 11/01
4) San Marino Parekh HR/CR Coils nil 23,540 nil 11/01
5) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement BGS nil 2,103 nil 11/01
6) Sam Panther Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 30,000 nil 11/01
7) Oceanic Interocean palm oil nil 2,000 nil 13/01
8) Dongbu Atlantic Base Oil nil 4,000 nil 13/01
9) Romanos Admiral Rock Phos nil 40,000 nil 13/01
10) Baghdad-VI Unimarine CNTR nil nil 10 13/01
11) Genco Marco ChickPeas nil 16,962 nil 14/01
12) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips nil 8,500 nil 15/01
13) Pintail Shaan YPeas/lentils nil 13800/11000nil 16/01
14) Dynamic M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips nil 7,000 nil 16/01
15) Delphinus NYK Mach/Static nil 850 nil 20/01
16) Saudi Abha Orient Steel/CNTR nil 600/39 nil 20/01
17) Dignity Ace Mitsui Units 1,600 nil nil 24/01
18) Jasper 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/01
19) Southern 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 4 nil 27/01
20) Saudi Hofuf Orient Grn/CNTR 5000/150 600/39 nil 28/01
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL