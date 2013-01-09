January 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date January 17, 2018
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 101.30
Payment Date January 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
ISIN XS0875329848
Data supplied by International Insider.