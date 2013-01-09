January 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date January 17, 2018

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 101.30

Payment Date January 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

ISIN XS0875329848

