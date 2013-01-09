January 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Gas Natural Fenosa Finance B.V.
Guarantor Gas Natural SDG, S.A.
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date January 17, 2023
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.139
Spread 230 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 249.8
bp over the 1.5 pct September 2022
Payment Date January 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, CA CIB, Caixa Bank, HSBC, ING
& JPMorgan
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
