January 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank(EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million rand
Maturity Date December 21, 2017
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 101.425
Reoffer price 101.425
Yield 5.415 pct
Payment Date january 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (0.25 pct m&u)
Denoms 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0875343591
