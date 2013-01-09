January 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank(EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million rand

Maturity Date December 21, 2017

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 101.425

Reoffer price 101.425

Yield 5.415 pct

Payment Date january 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (0.25 pct m&u)

Denoms 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0875343591

