January 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Caixabank SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2016
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.671
Spread 285 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Caixabank, JPMorgan,
Santander GBM & UBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing CNMV
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
