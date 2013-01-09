Jan 9 Satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe Inc (DGI.N) said it received antitrust approval from the U.S. Department of Justice to buy smaller rival GeoEye Inc GEOY.O for $453 million.

The companies, the only two commercial providers of satellite imagery in the United States, expect to close the deal by Jan. 31.

Antitrust officials last month had raised critical questions about the proposed merger, which will leave the United States with only one commercial provider, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. [ID:nL1E9C8HDU]

The deal is yet to receive approval from the Federal Communications Commission and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

DigitalGlobe shares rose 5 percent on Wednesday while GeoEye shares jumped 8 percent.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

