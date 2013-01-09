(Adds background)
Jan 9 Satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe
Inc (DGI.N) said it received antitrust approval from the U.S.
Department of Justice to buy smaller rival GeoEye Inc GEOY.O
for $453 million.
The companies, the only two commercial providers of
satellite imagery in the United States, agreed on a deal in July
2012, after months of bickering, to combat potential cuts to the
U.S. defense budget. [ID:nL4E8IN4NR]
The combination of the companies, which supply imagery to
U.S. spy and military agencies and commercial customers such as
Google Inc (GOOG.O) and Garmin Ltd (GRMN.O), will create the
world's largest provider of commercial satellite imagery.
Antitrust officials last month had raised critical questions
about the proposed merger that will leave the United States with
only one commercial satellite imagery provider, sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters. [ID:nL1E9C8HDU]
U.S. officials were not happy about the loss of a second
source of the commercial imagery, but recognized that Pentagon
budget cuts had undercut the business case for a second
provider, one of the sources said.
The deal, which was approved by DigitalGlobe and GeoEye
shareholders at separate meetings in December, is expected to
close by Jan. 31.
The deal is yet to receive approval from the Federal
Communications Commission and the National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration.
DigitalGlobe shares, which have doubled in value since
announcing the GeoEye buy, rose as much as 8 percent to $29.26
on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
GeoEye shares jumped 15 percent to $39.25 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)
((ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com)(within US +646 223
8780)(outside US +91 80 4135 5800)(Reuters Messaging:
ananthalakshmi.as.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: DIGITALGLOBE GEOEYE/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.