By Miyoung Kim
LAS VEGAS, Jan 9 Samsung Electronics Co
(005930.KS) is looking to supply chips to more Chinese and other
emerging smartphone makers, the head of its system chip business
said, to counter any fall-off in demand from Apple Inc (AAPL.O),
which is weaning itself off Samsung chips used in its iPhones
and iPads.
Samsung and its main U.S. rival, and biggest customer,
together account for more than half the global smartphone
market, and the South Korean group is the main supplier of
mobile processors, or application processors (AP), powering both
Apple devices and its own range of Galaxy phones and tablets.
But, as Apple looks to be less reliant on its rival for
parts for its gadgets - it is already buying fewer Samsung
memory chips and display screens as the two have gone to war
over patents - concerns have grown that Samsung may see its
processor revenues tumble.
"As there are just two smartphone makers that are doing
really well, chipmakers supplying them have grown in tandem. So
we plan to bolster our relationship with those key customers,"
Stephen Woo, president of Samsung's System LSI business, which
makes processors for Apple products, said in an interview.
Supplying processors for Apple products has been the
mainstay of Samsung's system chips business.
Goldman Sachs estimates Samsung's AP chip sales to Apple
will rise to 9.3 trillion won ($8.8 billion) this year, or
nearly 80 percent of Apple's spending on Samsung processing
chips, memory chips and flat screens. But that could tumble to
just 2.5 trillion won next year, as Apple will shift 30 percent
of its AP business from Samsung and eventually 80 percent by
2017, according to Goldman.
"(We) should diversify our customer base and are making such
efforts already, adding some Chinese customers," Woo told
Reuters ahead of his first keynote speech at the annual Consumer
Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
China's Meizu, one of the local smartphone newcomers, uses
Samsung's Exynos quad-core chip for its MX smartphone, and
Lenovo's (0992.HK) K860 LePhone is also powered by Exynos.
Still, Samsung's mobile processor business is almost
entirely tied to the fortunes of Apple and its own mobile
business - the Galaxy range. By comparison, chip rivals such as
Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O), Texas Instruments (TXN.O) and Nvidia
(NVDA.O) have a broader client base - from LG Electronics Inc
(066570.KS) and Nokia NOKIV.HE to HTC Corp (2498.TW), Huawei
Technologies Co [HWT.UL] and Google's Motorola (GOOG.O).
"We see emerging players who have potential to grow in
smartphones and we will continue to make efforts to supply them
with our chips," Woo said.
EYEING BASEBAND
The mobile processor market, driven by roaring sales of
smartphones and tablets, is a bright spot for a semiconductor
industry that is struggling with falling computer sales.
Research firm Gartner estimates the mobile processor market will
grow 30 percent this year to $13.5 billion and hit $16.5 billion
next year.
To strengthen its chip capability, Samsung bought UK
chipmaker CSR Plc's CSR.L mobile phone connectivity and
location technology for $310 million last year, and it is now
looking at how it can improve modem chip technology, especially
the baseband chip solution that enables wireless devices' radio
communications.
"Baseband is a very important segment, but we don't have it.
Given its importance, we're reviewing various options," Woo
said, suggesting Samsung could be scouting for potential
targets.
Qualcomm is the biggest baseband chip company with nearly 50
percent of the market, followed by the likes of Mediatek
(2454.TW), Texas Instruments and Broadcom (BRCM.O).
SINGLE CHIPSET
Chipmakers are increasingly seeking to produce a single chip
solution that combines AP, modem chip and connectivity chips
that support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and near-field communication
functions, in one chipset. This combo-package is popular among
low-end smartphones as it allows phone makers to cram various
chips into compact devices.
Woo said Samsung, however, was not considering expanding
into a single chip solution and will instead continue to focus
on pure AP chips favoured for high-end phones, as it allows
manufacturers to differentiate their hardware offerings with
various chip combinations.
The explosion of mobile devices has opened a big opportunity
to Samsung as Intel Corp (INTC.O), the world's top chipmaker,
struggles to crack the mobile processor market dominated by the
makers of ARM Holdings ARM.L licensed chips. Samsung is the
biggest maker of ARM-based chips, such as Apple chips and
Samsung's Exynos brand.
Intel's market share in mobile devices is just 1 percent, as
UK chip designer ARM holds a near monopoly.
Woo said Samsung was not looking to break into the desktop
computer or server processor market - which Intel dominates, but
is under threat from ARM-based chips that boast low-power
consumption and compact design.
"For the time being, our focus will pretty much be on
enhancing our AP offering, especially for high-end mobile
devices," he said.
NEW POWERFUL CHIP, FLEXIBLE DISPLAY
At his keynote speech, Woo unveiled Samsung's latest "Exynos
5 Octa" processor, tailored for high-end smartphones and
tablets.
The new processor boasts eight cores: four to handle
processing-intensive tasks and four to take on lighter
workloads, to conserve battery life.
Glenn Roland, vice president and head of new platforms at
Electronic Arts, demonstrated its processing power by running
the high-octane, fast-paced "Need for Speed: Most Wanted", on a
Samsung reference tablet.
Other guests at Woo's speech included ARM ARM.L Chief
Executive Warren East, Microsoft (MSFT.O) chief technical
strategy officer Eric Rudder, and former U.S. president Bill
Clinton.
Samsung also unveiled a prototype phone with a flexible
display that can be folded back and forth - almost like paper -
by replacing a glass panel with super-thin plastic to make it
bendable and unbreakable, as well as a smartphone equipped with
a curved display.
"It won't break even if it's dropped. This new form-factor
will really begin to change how people interact with their
devices, opening up new lifestyle possibilities ... [and] allow
our partners to create a whole new ecosystem of devices," said
Brian Berkeley, senior vice president of Samsung Display, a
flat-screen unit of Samsung Electronics.
($1 = 1062.9500 Korean won)
