* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.5 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan gained 0.67 percent. * Asian shares steadied on Thursday following an overnight rise in global equities on early optimism about U.S. earnings, but investors remained cautious ahead of China's trade data and the European Central Bank meeting later in the day. * Foreign investors bought 8.49 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 5.18 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, when India's BSE index fell 0.4 percent. * Traders say third-quarter earnings would be a key focus in the near term, and any hint of positive earnings from IT major Infosys on Friday will set a positive tone for the markets. * Sintex Industries reports December quarter earnings later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)