* Indian government bond yields may open higher on RBI deputy governor Harun Rashid Khan comments about a likely lowering in held-to-maturity debt for banks. The benchmark yield ended at 7.90 pct. * The HTM limit currently stands at 25 percent, but has traditionally been aligned with SLR holding of banks which is at 23 percent. Any such move will lead to banks holding less bonds. * Railway fare hike and the likely hike in diesel prices to offer support as government looks at mending public finances. * Bonds to take further cues from factory data on Friday, more crucial December inflation number on Monday ahead of rate decision on January 29. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)