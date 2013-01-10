* USD/INR is likely to open with upward bias in 54.75-54.80 range on overnight euro moves, says foreign bank dealer. The pair last closed at 54.75/76. * The Indian government moved on Wednesday to mend its strained finances, raising railway fares and likely to hike fuel prices, which have hit capital investment and put its sovereign credit ratings in peril. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.51 percent, with MSCI's Asia-ex Japan up 0.67 pct. * Asian currencies trading mixed. For a snapshot, see * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 55.10/13 amid high volumes. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)