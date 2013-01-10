* USD/INR slips after opening flat, at 54.62/64 versus last close at 54.75/76. * "There is a small bout of selling that has come in after the good China data," says foreign bank dealer. * China's exports in December grew 14.1 percent from a year earlier to hit a seven-month peak, data showed on Thursday, while analysts polled by Reuters expected annual growth of 4 percent. Imports grew 6 percent. * The government's move to mend public finances is also positive for the Indian rupee. * Local shares open strong, up 0.53 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)