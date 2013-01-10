* The BSE index is up 0.3 percent while the NSE index is 0.25 percent higher. * India's oil ministry has made a proposal to the cabinet to raise diesel prices by 1 rupee per month for 10 months and also increase the number of subsidised cylinders. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd leads the market with a 2.6 percent gain. * Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is up 1.15 percent while Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd rises 0.6 percent, Indian Oil Corp Ltd gains 2.34 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.co m@reuters.net)