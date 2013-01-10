* India's 10-year benchmark bond yield trades steady at 7.90 percent after a higher open as investors await the industrial output data on Friday and inflation on Monday for cues on the central bank policy. * Yields inched up at open on the back of a central bank deputy's comments that they are considering cutting banks' held-to-maturity limit in bonds. * The 10-year is seen in a 7.88 to 7.90 percent range on Thursday barring any decision on the raising of diesel prices. * India's oil ministry has made a proposal to the cabinet to raise diesel prices and increase the number of subsidised cylinders available to households to nine a year from the current cap of six, two oil ministry sources said on Wednesday. * Traders say the proposal, if implemented, will be marginally positive on bonds as it will help bring down the fiscal deficit in the long term. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)