* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.88 percent as traders remain hopeful of at least a 25 basis points cut in interest rates later this month. * Traders say the proposal to increase diesel prices gradually along with measures like raising rail fares show the government is keen on mending its finances, which is also aiding sentiment. * Banks' repo borrowing rises above 1 trillion rupees ($18.48 billion) after six straight sessions. Traders say higher repo borrowing has also raised expectations of more open market operations by the central bank. * Traders are awaiting factory output data on Friday and Monday's inflation numbers for further direction. The 10-year yield may gradually drop to 7.85 percent this week, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)