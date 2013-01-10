* USD/INR falls to a one-week low on continued custodial inflows. The pair at 54.58/59 versus last close of 54.75/76. It slipped to 54.57, lowest since Jan. 3. * "Good flows continue to hit the market. Oilers are doing sporadic buying, but are well supplied," says private bank dealer. * The pair has immediate support at 200-DMA at 54.5550. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)