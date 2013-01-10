* J.P Morgan cautions the near-term outlook for Indian cement companies remains "hazy", in contrast with market consensus for a strong V-shaped recovery in infrastructure spending over the next 12 months. * The investment bank says a growth in industry demand of more than 8 percent is unlikely over the next two years, as capacity will continue to outpace demand. * J.P.Morgan says Indian steel is a better play than cement. * "Indian steel companies are adding little capacity and demand increase would allow them to raise prices back to import levels," the bank wrote in a note dated Wednesday. * Ambuja Cement shares down 2.6 percent and Ultratech falls 3.5 percent while India Cement shares are down 2.1 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)