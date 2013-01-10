Jan 10 * India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.17 percent while the 1-year rate steady at 7.55 percent. * Traders largely on the sidelines ahead of factory output data on Friday and inflation data on Monday. * Some investors cutting positions in the 5-year paper and receiving the 1-year on expectations of a cut in repo rate later this month, causing the negative spread between the two rates to shrink. * The negative spread between the 5-year and the 1-year is seen narrowing to 30 basis points closer to the policy, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)