BRIEF-Reliance Communications says lenders constitute joint forum to consider debt reduction plans
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
Jan 10 * India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.17 percent while the 1-year rate steady at 7.55 percent. * Traders largely on the sidelines ahead of factory output data on Friday and inflation data on Monday. * Some investors cutting positions in the 5-year paper and receiving the 1-year on expectations of a cut in repo rate later this month, causing the negative spread between the two rates to shrink. * The negative spread between the 5-year and the 1-year is seen narrowing to 30 basis points closer to the policy, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
Jun 2 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE733E14054 NTPC 90D 5-Jun-17 99.9499 6.1024 4 380 99.9495 6