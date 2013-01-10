* India's Tata Motors market cap crossed the 1 trillion rupees ($18.23 billion) mark, joining what is now a 14-member club that also includes Reliance Industries Ltd , Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. * Tata Motors shares have hit a record high this year after surging 4.7 percent as of Wednesday's close, adding to its 75 percent gain in 2012. * Signs of improving sales at its unlisted unit Jaguar Land Rower and the improving economic outlook in its key China market have bolstered the auto maker's shares, analysts said. * The 1 trillion rupees market cap includes differential voting rights and common shares. * Tata Motors shares are up 1.83 percent as of 0858 GMT. ($1 = 54.8550 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuter s.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)