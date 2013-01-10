* Overnight call rate at 8.10/8.15 percent versus previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent after banks' repo borrowings cross 1 trillion rupees for the first time in seven sessions, which dealers peg on outflows related to taxes. * Outflows around 400 billion rupees are estimated to have left the banking system related to service tax, excise and customs duties. * Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform stands at 186.84 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent while that in the CBLO market stands at 329.37 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)