* The BSE index down 0.2 percent and the NSE index 0.22 percent lower, led by a fall in capital goods companies, including BHEL, on project worries. * Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd shares fall 2 percent and Indiabulls Power Ltd down 4.1 percent after Barclays Capital and Citigroup raised concerns over two thermal power projects the two companies were involved in. * Shares in state-run oil firms, including Oil & Natural Gas Corp, pared earlier gains on Thursday after some analysts said a rally sparked by hopes of diesel price hike was overdone. * HPCL falls 2.11 percent after gaining 2.8 percent earlier in session, while Bharat Petroleum Corp is down 0.12 percent after gaining 2.63 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp still up 3 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)