* Citigroup downgrades India to "underweight" from "neutral", as part of its emerging markets review, saying a rebound in economic growth, corporate risk appetite and the investment cycle may not be as strong as current expectations. * Citigroup adds the "ongoing political battles and the upcoming 2014 elections may make this year noisy." * However, more government reform action, along with easing inflation and falling interest rates should support equities, added the bank. * Citi says Indian shares can at best rise 7 percent more from present levels.