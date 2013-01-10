BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* UBS downgrades Colgate Palmolive India Ltd to "neutral" from "buy", saying the stock has well outperformed the consumer sector since Oct. 1, 2012. * However, UBS says it remains a believer in Colgate, raising its target price to 1,720 rupees from 1,600 rupees. * "Colgate India is one of the most fundamentally sound companies in the consumer space, and that its brand strength and competitive management will continue to drive growth and margin expansion," UBS says in a note dated Thursday. * Colgate has risen 27.7 percent since the close of September 2012 compared with the BSE consumer sector index's 5.5 percent rise in the same period. * Colgate shares fell 1.1 percent to 1,524.75 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.