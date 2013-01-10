BRIEF-Reliance Communications says lenders constitute joint forum to consider debt reduction plans
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
* USD/INR still weak, though the pair has been largely rangebound, with good two-way flows seen, says dealer. The pair is at 54.63/64 versus 54.75/76 last close. * Dealer says steady daily oil demand of $300 million-$400 million getting easily absorbed by flows. * The dealer adds the next trigger likely from possible rate cut on Jan 29. * Euro rises to session high after Spanish bond auction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
