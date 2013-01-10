* India's Infosys Ltd October-December quarterly earnings could fall 1.8 percent short of consensus expectations, while revenues may disappoint by 3.2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine estimates. * Mean consensus earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Infosys Q3 stands at 39.62 rupees compared with Smart Estimate of 38.91 rupees, which measures only the forecasts from top-ranked analysts. * Smart Estimates for Q3 revenues stand at 93.76 billion rupees, compared with consensus forecast of 96.84 billion rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)