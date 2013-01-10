BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* India's Infosys Ltd October-December quarterly earnings could fall 1.8 percent short of consensus expectations, while revenues may disappoint by 3.2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine estimates. * Mean consensus earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Infosys Q3 stands at 39.62 rupees compared with Smart Estimate of 38.91 rupees, which measures only the forecasts from top-ranked analysts. * Smart Estimates for Q3 revenues stand at 93.76 billion rupees, compared with consensus forecast of 96.84 billion rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.