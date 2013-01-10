* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield drops 4 basis points to hit 7.86 percent, its lowest since Sept. 29, 2010 on hopes the central bank will cut key rates by at least 25 basis points later this month. * Traders say the proposal to increase diesel prices gradually along with measures like raising rail fares shows the government is keen on mending its finances, which is also aiding sentiment. * Traders are now awaiting factory output data on Friday and Monday's inflation numbers for further direction. The 10-year yield may gradually drop to 7.85 percent this week, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)